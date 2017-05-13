Thousands of student archers compete in national tournament held - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thousands of student archers compete in national tournament held in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of student archers from grades four through twelve have their sights set on scholarships, and are taking aim right here in Louisville.

More than 14,000 students from around the country were in town for the Archery in Schools National Tournament at the Kentucky Expo Center. 

A third of those students were from Kentucky.

The competition included 3D challenges and targets for accuracy.

"It's actually something special because my coaches and my teammates helped me get here so it was basically a teamwork," said Mitch Munion, who traveled from Minnesota to participate.

The three-day event wrapped up Saturday, cash scholarships totaling $159,000 were awarded to the top individual and team archers.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.