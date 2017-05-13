Portland community showing support for fallen LMPD officer

Heroin addiction is a deadly epidemic that's ravaged the Louisville area, but some local addicts are using their struggles to help others.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds came together in the Portland neighborhood to show their support for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.

Community members held a fundraiser at the American Legion Post Saturday to raise money for the officer's family.

Officer Rodman died at the hospital in March after a suspect crashed into his police car in the Portland neighborhood.

Major Andrea Brown, the commander of Officer Rodman's division, says they are honored by all the support.

"He was just a really good officer. Enough cannot be said about him. It's just really good to know that the community is still rallying around the officers and Rodman family," Brown said.

Steve Trout, Adjutant with the American Legion Shawnee Post 193, helped organized the fundraiser.

“Officer Rodman was part of our community. He died right here in this neighborhood trying to protect us and that’s important for us,” Trout said.

Mike Ashby, an organizer of the event who lives in the neighborhood, says he wants the fundraiser to send a message of appreciation to every officer in Louisville.

“We the people here in Portland, we love you guys. We want you down here,” Ashby said.

Chief Steve Conrad says he is thankful for the community support for Rodman’s family.

“It sends a very loud message to our officers. The men and women that work out there in this community work so hard, that our community does support us,” Conrad said.

Mayor Greg Fischer also attended the fundraiser and is pledging to make sure Officer Nick Rodman’s sacrifice is never forgotten.

“It’s our job to kind of carry on and remember him, make sure his family is taken care of, and have a safer city, that’s what he really would want,” Fischer said.

Organizers hope the event raises thousands of dollars for the fallen officer's family.

