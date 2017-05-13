Kentuckiana athletes compete in Special Olympics Spring Games - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentuckiana athletes compete in Special Olympics Spring Games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Regardless of the weekend, St. Xavier High School was a pretty busy place Saturday.

250 athletes from all over Kentuckiana competed there in the Special Olympics Spring Games. 

The track and field events included sprinting, throwing and the long jump.

It's one of the largest events for Special Olympics in Kentucky.

"I am glad I am out here today because it's fun and I did my best running and the people I run with today ... they tried but I am glad I got first place," said athlete Blake McClure.

Those who took part in today's games automatically qualify for the State Summer Olympics at Eastern Kentucky University next month.

