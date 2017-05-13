How-To Festival kicks off at Louisville Public Library - WDRB 41 Louisville News

How-To Festival kicks off at Louisville Public Library

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Derby Festival has come and gone, just in time for another event to kick off in Louisville.

It was a day of knowledge at the Louisville Public Library for the annual How-To Festival.

Several hundred people learned how to do up to 100 different things in five hours, and it was all for free.

Some of those things included how to raise chickens, make a robot, and brewing Turkish coffee. All lessons were taught by experts in each field.

Each session lasted anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes.

"[I] thought 'wow, this would be a great idea to bring all this community knowledge together at one place at one time and have folks come in for this wonderful day of learning," Library Director Jim Blanton said. 

Other sessions included how to grow tomatoes, how to train a new dog and how to spot fake news.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.