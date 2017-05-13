Louisville woman participates in commencement ceremony decades a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman participates in commencement ceremony decades after receiving degree

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a very special mother's day gift to a Louisville woman that was supposed to have happened decades ago.

60-year-old Karla Ramser-Young walked across the Webster University stage in St. Louis Saturday after receiving her Masters degree there 30 years ago.

The U.S. Army veteran missed her commencement ceremony back in 1988 because she was pregnant with her son, who arranged for her to attend the ceremony. It's something he calls an early Mother's day gift.

"Without his efforts and thoughtfulness, this bucket list I can scratch it off. My family was also supportive and I can't thank him enough although at this point I am a little surprised and taken back but it was very thoughtful," Ramser-Young said.

Ramser-Young says not walking across the stage at her graduation is one of her biggest regrets in life.

