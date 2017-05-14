Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-71 North near Watterson Expres - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-71 North near Watterson Expressway



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened early Sunday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 8th Division officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. on I-71 North, near the Watterson Expressway.

Officials say the operator of the motorcycle lost control for an unknown reason and hit the pavement.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the victim was not wearing a helmet.

Police say it's not clear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

