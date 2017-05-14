Indiana State Police investigating man's death after officer-inv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana State Police investigating man's death after officer-involved incident

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say an investigation is underway after an Indianapolis man died following an interaction with two police officers.

According to a release, around 6:30 p.m. Friday, two officers with the Greenfield, Indiana Police Department responded to a call about a man who was intoxicated lying in the grass on South State Street.

Officials say officers arrived and found 48-year-old Douglas Wiggington. According to police, Wiggington "quickly became combative."

Indiana State Police say the officers shot Wiggington with a Taser. Authorities say one of the officers saw that Wiggington was having medical issues and gave him Narcan and then began CPR.

Investigators say Wiggington was taken to Hancock Regional Hospital where he later died.

The two officers involved in the incident have been identified as Sergeant Rodney Vawter, a 13-year veteran with Greenfield Police and Patrolman Dillon Silver, a 4-year veteran with the department. Both officers have been placed on administrative duty as part of normal procedure.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Wiggington's body on Sunday.

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident at the request of the Greenfield Police.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.