Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Bullitt County crash

Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Bullitt County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a motorcycle accident that happened Saturday night in Bullitt County. 

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m. involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles. 

32-year-old Aaron Jennette and 30-year-old Tiffany Banules were riding a motorcycle west on John Harper Road. While preparing to make a left turn onto Running Creek Drive, they were struck by a Jeep Liberty driven by 19-year-old Michelle Wyatt.

Jennette and Banules were ejected from the motorcycle. Jennette was thrown into the eastbound lane of John Harper Road where he was hit by a Toyota Highlander driven by 32-year-old Andrew Magee. 

Jennette was transported to the hospital where he later died. 

Banuels was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and Wyatt was transported with minor injuries. 

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The accident is being investigated by Kentucky State Police in Elizabethtown. 

