Child killed, 2 injured in 2-car crash near Bloomington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child was killed and two others injured in a two-car crash near Bloomington, Indiana, Saturday evening. 

According to Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 37 and Bottom Road. 

Initial investigation showed a bicyclist trying to cross State Road 37 at Bottom Road when they fell over and into the left lane on the southbound side of the road. 

21-year-old Alexis Davis of Greenwood was driving southbound and approaching the intersection when she quickly swerved right to avoid the bicyclist in the left lane. Davis then lost control of the vehicle and slid sideways through the median and into the northbound lanes of State Road 37.

Davis was then struck by an additional vehicle traveling northbound driven by 50-year-old John Wobster of Franklin. 

11-year-old Kaitlyn Wells of Martinsville was killed as a result of the accident.

Police continue to investigate the accident. 

The extent of injuries to others involved in the crash are unknown at this time. 

