Construction begins Monday on two-way streets in Downtown New Albany

Police say a man showed up at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

Police say a man showed up at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Major road construction begins Monday in downtown New Albany. Residents and businesses are ready for what could be a long bumpy process before it gets better.

All one-lane streets will be made into two-way starting Monday with Spring Street and Elm Street.

Construction initially began with paint striping two months ago.

Around that time is when Leah Alexander opened her new store – a frozen yogurt shop called Sweet Frog. Alexander tells WDRB she knew the construction was about to happen and hopes it benefits all the businesses downtown.

“Of us being on the corner we’re going to get hopefully twice as much traffic past our place because we are a walk-to destination, drive-by, people will see our store and that is great advertising for us,” Alexander said.

A growing resurgence to the area is one of the reasons New Albany’s Mayor says the two-way lanes are needed.

“We have seen an influx of people who are interested in living, opening a business, and visiting our downtown,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a statement. “The city wants to do everything it can to support that progress.”

Not only will it hopefully slow down speeding issues the area sees, but also make it safer for those on the sidewalk.

Gary Humphrey is a former Police Officer who now owns River City Winery in New Albany. He knows the streets well and says one-way streets can make things slower for emergency responders.

“There have been times when you go on a non-emergency run that you got to go around the block just to get there,” said Humphrey.

The milling of Spring Street is projected to take four to five days and repaving up to three weeks after that. In the meantime, traffic will be shifted to one-lane while crews work on the other.

The entire project should be completed this summer.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.