Louisville Zoo celebrates Mother's Day with free admission for moms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a full house this Mother's Day at the Louisville Zoo. 

Moms pushing strollers or holding their kids in their arms could be seen all throughout the zoo on Sunday.

For all they do, moms were given free admission to see all the animals with their families. 

The day also included zookeeper talks with zoo animal moms as well as a scavenger hunt. 

Zoo officials say Mother's Day is one of the busiest days of the year.

