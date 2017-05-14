Sunday marks 29th anniversary of deadly Carroll County bus crash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sunday marks 29th anniversary of deadly Carroll County bus crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been 29 years since one of the worst drunk driving crashes in U.S. history. 

On May 14, 1988, a school bus carrying  67 people was returning to Radcliff from a church youth group field trip to Kings Island.

While they were driving through Carroll County, Larry Mahoney, a drunk driver, was going the wrong way on the interstate and hit the bus head on, causing it to go up in flames.

The crash killed 27 people, mostly children, and injured 34 others.

The Carrolton crash also changed bus safety regulations. 

Some of those include adding flame retardant seats, emergency windows and exits.  

Manufacturers also began securing fuel tanks to prevent a puncture like the one that happened to the gas tank on the bus. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.