Kentuckiana Chick-Fil-A locations to donate proceeds to fallen L - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentuckiana Chick-Fil-A locations to donate proceeds to fallen LMPD officer's family Monday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana Chick-Fil-A restaurants will be hosting a fundraiser for the family of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman on Monday. 

Guests can visit any Louisville, Elizabethtown, New Albany or Clarksville location. 

To participate, they just have to mention they are there to support the Rodman Family.

Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty in March.

15 percent of the proceeds from those orders will go to Officer Rodman's wife and two young children. 

The fundraiser lasts all day Monday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

