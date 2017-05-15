Exercises to help reduce stress at work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Most adults spend most of their waking hours at work than any other place. The work site culture and environment are powerful influences in helping their employees develop a healthier lifestyle.

Carlos Rivas with Proformance are some easy-to-do exercises that will help you perform better at work and reduce stress!

Sit to stand squat with band pull-apart: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding an end of the band in each hand. Keep hands shoulder height and pull band until arms are stretched out straight at your sides. Bring arms back in to chest and repeat. Do the move while sitting in your chair and standing back up.

Band pullover: While holding the ends of a resistance band, move the band behind and in front of your head. Do the move 5 to 10 times.

Neck stretch with band: Stand on one end of the band, while tilting your head to the side away from the band. Feel the stretch in your neck.

