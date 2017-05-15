One man dead in Bardstown shooting

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

Kentuckiana Chick-Fil-A restaurants will be hosting a fundraiser for the family of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman on Monday.

Kentuckiana Chick-Fil-A restaurants will be hosting a fundraiser for the family of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman on Monday.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 37 and Bottom Road.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 37 and Bottom Road.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

1 arrested in connection with death investigation underway in southern Indiana

1 arrested in connection with death investigation underway in southern Indiana

On May 14, 1988, a school bus carrying 67 people was returning to Radcliff from a church youth group field trip to Kings Island.

On May 14, 1988, a school bus carrying 67 people was returning to Radcliff from a church youth group field trip to Kings Island.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead following a shooting in Bardstown.

Bardstown City Police say a man's body was found near the FiveStar gas station at East Stephen Foster Avenue and Second Street. But the shooting may have happened at another location.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.