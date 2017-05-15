Teen dies after overnight shooting in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting overnight in Bardstown.

According to Bardstown Police Chief Steve Uram, the victim was in a vehicle with a man and woman in the parking lot of a business around 1 a.m. "when two males drove up, opened their car door and shot the 17-year-old in the chest."

Police say the man, woman and victim drove to the parking lot of the FiveStar Food Mart on East Stephen Foster Avenue. That's where police found the victim, who died from his injuries.

Chief Uram tells WDRB he feels confident they will be able to solve this murder.

