UPDATE | Bardstown Police have four suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Police say four people are in custody after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Monday morning in Bardstown, Kentucky.

The victim was Cameron Wes Williamson.

The announcement about the arrests came Monday afternoon.

Bardstown Police Chief Steve Uram says Williamson was in a vehicle with a man and woman in the parking lot of a business around 1 a.m. Monday, "when two males drove up, opened their car door and shot the 17-year-old in the chest."

Police say the parking lot is behind a beauty salon on East Stephen Foster Avenue.

The four people arrested are:

Aleyis Paige Gribbins -- Charged with 1st Degree robbery and complicity to murder

Torique Shawne Griffin -- Charged with complicity to murder

Shanontay Jemare Adams -- Charged with 1st Degree robbery and murder

Damion Paul Murphy -- Charged with 1st Degree robbery and complicity to murder

Investigators say the man, woman and Williamson drove to the parking lot of the FiveStar Food Mart, also located on East Stephen Foster Avenue. That's where police found Williamson, who died from his injuries. Bardstown Police are working with those witnesses trying to piece together what happened.

"I got a call at 2:30 this morning ...that my nephew was gone," said Amanda Bartley, the victim's aunt.

That overnight phone call was the heartbreaking news about Williamson.

"I was in disbelief," she said. "I didn't want to believe it -- not Cameron."

Uram said two of the suspects were arrested in Campbellsville.

Williamson was a student at Bardstown High School. Administrators allowed a few students to go home and offered help for other grieving classmates.

"I actually reached out to another school in our district to see if their counselor, their head counselor, would be available," said Chris Prickett, Principal at Bardstown High School. "This kid had a full life ahead of himself."

Family members are glad police have made arrests in the case and believe Williamson was set up.

"I believe he was persuaded or tricked," Bartley said.

Uram also said police have surveillance video that they are reviewing.

