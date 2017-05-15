UPDATE: Bardstown Police have two suspects in custody after teen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Bardstown Police have two suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

The victim was Cameron Wes Williamson, according to Nelson County Coroner Field Houghlin.

The announcement about the arrests came Monday afternoon.

"We have two people in custody -- yes -- right now," Bardstown Police Chief Steve Uram told reporters. "And we have two other persons of interest that we're talking to."

Uram has not yet identified those suspects.

Uram says Williamson was in a vehicle with a man and woman in the parking lot of a business around 1 a.m. Monday, "when two males drove up, opened their car door and shot the 17-year-old in the chest."

Police say the parking lot is behind a beauty salon on East Stephen Foster Avenue.

Investigators say the man, woman and Williamson drove to the parking lot of the FiveStar Food Mart, also located on East Stephen Foster Avenue. That's where police found Williamson, who died from his injuries. Bardstown Police are working with those witnesses trying to piece together what happened.

Uram says police do have surveillance video that they are reviewing.

Bardstown resident Jennifer Vincent says she could hear everything from her home. "We heard a bunch of sirens around that time, and we were like what in the world is going on? And we were like shocked when we found that out this morning," Vincent said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.