UPDATE: Coroner identifies teen shot and killed in Bardstown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Coroner identifies teen shot and killed in Bardstown

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown.

The victim was Cameron Wes Williamson, according to Nelson County Coroner Field Houghlin.

Bardstown Police Chief Steve Uram says Williamson was in a vehicle with a man and woman in the parking lot of a business around 1 a.m. Monday "when two males drove up, opened their car door and shot the 17-year-old in the chest."

Police say the parking lot is behind a beauty salon on East Stephen Foster Avenue.

Investigators say the man, woman and Williamson drove to the parking lot of the FiveStar Food Mart, also located on East Stephen Foster Avenue. That's where police found Williamson, who died from his injuries. Bardstown Police are working with those witnesses trying to piece together what happened.

Bardstown resident Jennifer Vincent says she could hear everything from her home. "We heard a bunch of sirens around that time, and we were like what in the world is going on? And we were like shocked when we found that out this morning," Vincent said.

Chief Uram tells WDRB he feels confident they will be able to solve this murder.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved.