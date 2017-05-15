Female employee of Louisville restaurant attacked in parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man for attacking a female employee of a local restaurant after she declined his advances.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred at DiOrio's Pizza & Pub at 2216 Dundee Road, off Bardstown Road, just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

When she told him she was heading home, he allegedly asked, "Can I come too?" Police say she responded by telling him, "absolutely not."

At that point, Vanmeter allegedly slammed her back against her car and began to choke her. Police say she struggled, and Vanmeter picked her up and pushed her face-first into the pavement, "showing extreme indifference to human life and creating a substantial danger of serious physical injury to the victim."

Police say he held the victim to the ground and pressed his forearm against her throat, but she was able to hit him once in the face with her elbow.

According to the arrest report, Vanmeter was "unable to control" the victim, so he jumped up and ran away.

At that point, the woman ran back into the restaurant and told her co-workers what happened. They then began looking for the suspect and contacted police to give them a description.

Police say they found Vanmeter running in an alley behind Great Escape, and across Bardstown Road. He was arrested after a short chase.

According to the arrest report, the woman sustained serious injuries, including cuts to her face, a possible concussion, an orbital fracture and a possible broken finger.

Vanmeter is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second degree assault and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

