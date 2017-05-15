Boy Scouts support making evidence confidential in LMPD sexual abuse lawsuit

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.More >>
In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting overnight in Bardstown.
Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.
On May 14, 1988, a school bus carrying 67 people was returning to Radcliff from a church youth group field trip to Kings Island.
Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 37 and Bottom Road.
Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.
"A protective order would not violate the public's common law right to access 'judicial documents,'" argued J. Brittany Cross Carlson, an attorney for the Scouts.
Inside the 2005 Lexus Woods was driving, police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and several cell phones, according to new evidence from police.
"Such secrecy would be inappropriate in this case which deals with very serious claims of abuse against" the city, police department and others, Jon Fleischaker, an attorney for the newspaper, wrote in a motion filed Wednesday.
"As of this writing, Trump has played golf 20 times since his inauguration," according to the motion. "He has the time for a deposition."
The police department and city argue they are immune from litigation and that the alleged victim, identified only as "N.C." in court documents, is barred from suing under Kentucky's one-year statute of limitations for personal injuries.
"If I'm here in the world at (age) 100, I'll be here," 94-year-old Captain Ralph Waldrop Sr. said of the Derby.
"Even if Bamberger and Heimbach felt 'inspired' by Mr. Trump's statement, that does not render" Trump liable for what they did, according to the motion.
Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as "CM" that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.
