Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on suspected Fentanyl during drug bust

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 37 and Bottom Road.

On May 14, 1988, a school bus carrying 67 people was returning to Radcliff from a church youth group field trip to Kings Island.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

1 arrested in connection with death investigation underway in southern Indiana

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting overnight in Bardstown.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio police officer found himself in the middle of his own emergency when he responded to a drug call on Friday night.

East Liverpool, Ohio patrol officer Chris Green mistakenly touched and overdosed on suspected Fentanyl and Carfentanyl.

A police report says East Liverpool officers stopped a blue Monte Carlo after the driver was seen allegedly conducting a drug transaction.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

Once the two men were in custody, officials say Officer Green followed standard protocol and used a mask and gloves to handle the material.

When he returned to the station, police say Officer Green began to feel the effects of an overdose. He was given narcan at the station and an additional three doses of the overdose reversal drug at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say Officer Green is expected to be okay.

