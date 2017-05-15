Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on suspected Fentanyl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on suspected Fentanyl during drug bust

Police arrested Justin Buckle and Cortez Collins. Police arrested Justin Buckle and Cortez Collins.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio police officer found himself in the middle of his own emergency when he responded to a drug call on Friday night.

East Liverpool, Ohio patrol officer Chris Green mistakenly touched and overdosed on suspected Fentanyl and Carfentanyl.

A police report says East Liverpool officers stopped a blue Monte Carlo after the driver was seen allegedly conducting a drug transaction.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

Once the two men were in custody, officials say Officer Green followed standard protocol and used a mask and gloves to handle the material.

When he returned to the station, police say Officer Green began to feel the effects of an overdose. He was given narcan at the station and an additional three doses of the overdose reversal drug at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say Officer Green is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

