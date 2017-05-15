10th year of spreading positive vibes with the Mighty Kindness Hoot

10th year of spreading positive vibes with the Mighty Kindness H - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 10th Annual Mighty Kindness Hoot at Waterfront Park's Brown-Forman Amphitheater is Saturday, May 20.

The FREE event from Noon to 7 p.m. explores everything kind for the body, soul & mind.

The Hoot is a community unity festival where you'll find more than 200 booths featuring: local food, music, art, green businesses, neighborhood & social justice organizations. There is also fun for kids, the healing arts, WCHQ Stage & Solar-powered Sun Stage, The KindheARTWalk, Free Educational Workshops, Massage-a-thon, Movement Circle, Aerial Artists, Mighty Kind Second Line Parades, and Community Jame.

The Hoots are all about feeding the peace, love, joy, healing, knowledge, sustainability and strength of our community. Organizers encourage people to bring family and friends for a celebration of life and possibility.

