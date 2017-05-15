'Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons marries long-time boyfriend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons marries long-time boyfriend

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK, NY (WDRB) -- The 'Big Bang Theory' actor Jim Parsons and the show's art director tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan on Saturday.  

The 44-year-old and Todd Spiewak have been partners for more than 14  years. 

Parsons, who is best-known as Sheldon on "Big Bang Theory," posted a picture of the wedding on Instagram showing him with his new husband. Both wore black tuxes with a pink flower on the lapel. 

Parsons came out as gay in 2012 after he said in an interview with the New York Times that he had been in a relationship with Spiewak for 10 years.

