KentuckianaWorks celebrates 1,000th job placement in 4 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free training is available to help people find manufacturing jobs, and the program already has a reputation for success.

The Kentucky Manufacturing Career Center has placed 1,000 people in jobs since 2013 through KentuckianaWorks. The center held a celebration at its downtown location Monday morning with Mayor Greg Fischer in attendance, along with Tony Crawford -- the 1,000th person to have been placed in a job through the program.

KMCC is a model," Crawford said. "They focus on training, education, and they not only want you to find a job, they want you to have a career."

The program offers several training courses including certified production technician training. People who complete the 2- or 4-week courses often have an advantage over other job applicants.

The program helps place people in jobs at more than 100 manufacturing facilities in the area after the training.

The next session starts June 5.

