101-year-old military veteran sets skydiving record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 101-year-old military veteran who fought on D-Day breaks the world record for the oldest tandem skydiver.

Verdun Hayes jumped out of a plane at 15,000 feet on Sunday in England.

The great grandfather was accompanied by four generations of his family.

Hayes first tried skydiving last year for his 100th birthday.

He says he hopes to continue making it an annual tradition. "Hopefully I will be doing this when I'm 102 or 103. Just depends on the luck of the
draw really," Hayes said.

A Canadian man held the record of the oldest skydiver when he jumped at 101 years and 3 days old.

Hayes broke the record at 101 years and 38 days old.

