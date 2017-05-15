One lane of West Manslick Road in Fairdale reopens following gas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One lane of West Manslick Road in Fairdale reopens following gas leak

FAIRDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lane of West Manslick reopens in Fairdale following a gas leak. 

A MetroSafe Supervisor says that West Manslick now has one lane open between Mitchell Hill Road and Starlet Drive. That's the stretch of roadway near Fairdale Elementary School and the Louisville Free Public Library Fairdale branch. 

LG&E spokeswoman Natasha Collins says construction crews ruptured a gas line.  Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area while repairs are made.. 

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Allison Martin says Fairdale Elementary School will dismiss students on time.  Buses enter already off Mitchell Hill Road, and bus drivers have been notified about closure. Buses will make alterations to their routes, if needed to avoid the closure. Car riders, however, normally enter off Manslick Road.  The school has notified parents to enter off Mitchell Hill Road and to go in front of the DMV to access car rider lane.

