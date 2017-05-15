President Donald Trump has an unusual theory about exercise - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Donald Trump has an unusual theory about exercise

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON - (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump doesn't like to exercise, and he apparently doesn't think he needs to exercise. 

According to an article in the New Yorker, President Trump has an usual theory.  He reportedly thinks that people are like batteries. They are born with a finite amount of energy and that exercise depletes it. 

That's why the 70-year-old is rarely seen exercising except for an occasional round of golf. 

Most doctors disagree with the president's approach. The medical community's generally-held belief is that exercise is good for you. 

It's worth noting that President Trump's personal physician declared him to be in excellent health last fall. 

In a 2015 New York Times magazine profile of Trump, he said he was not following any special diet or exercise regimen for the campaign. 

'''All my friends who work out all the time, they're going for knee replacements, hip replacements - they're a disaster,'' he said. The article said he exerts himself fully by standing in front of an audience for an hour.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.