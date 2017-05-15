President Donald Trump has an unusual theory about exercise

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

UPDATE: Bardstown Police have two suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

UPDATE: Bardstown Police have two suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

WASHINGTON - (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump doesn't like to exercise, and he apparently doesn't think he needs to exercise.

According to an article in the New Yorker, President Trump has an usual theory. He reportedly thinks that people are like batteries. They are born with a finite amount of energy and that exercise depletes it.

That's why the 70-year-old is rarely seen exercising except for an occasional round of golf.

Most doctors disagree with the president's approach. The medical community's generally-held belief is that exercise is good for you.

It's worth noting that President Trump's personal physician declared him to be in excellent health last fall.

In a 2015 New York Times magazine profile of Trump, he said he was not following any special diet or exercise regimen for the campaign.

'''All my friends who work out all the time, they're going for knee replacements, hip replacements - they're a disaster,'' he said. The article said he exerts himself fully by standing in front of an audience for an hour.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.