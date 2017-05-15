Hearing packed for suspect accused of murdering Louisville Metro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hearing packed for suspect accused of murdering Louisville Metro Police officer

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of murdering a Louisville Metro Police officer could soon face more charges.

Dozens of police officers packed the courtroom Monday for Wathaniel Woods' hearing.

Woods is accused of causing a crash that ultimately killed Officer Nick Rodman back in March. Police say he had a blood-alcohol content of .26 -- more than three times the legal limit -- and had cocaine and opium in his system at the time.

Prosecutors say Rodman wasn't the only victim that day.

"There will be, most likely, an additional charge indicted," said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Elizabeth Jones Brown. "There was a pedestrian who was hit during the chase by Mr. Woods and we are just waiting on medical records before we present that to the grand jury."

Woods' next court appearance is set for July 14.

