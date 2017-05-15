JCPS school board expected to name interim superintendent on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education is expected to name an interim superintendent during a special-called meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place at 5:45 p.m. at the Van Hoose Education Center, 3332 Newburg Road to discuss the possible appointment of an individual employee.

Board members have been mum about the entire process, including how many people they interviewed during a six-hour meeting held last week, but WDRB spotted Doss High School principal Marty Pollio and a female JCPS central office administrator leave the building after the interviews took place. Sources told WDRB that a third person may have also interviewed.

JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens announced April 13 she would resign from the district effective July 1. Since her resignation, the school board has met five times to interview and discuss the interim superintendent job, most recently last Thursday when it spent six hours interviewing at least three candidates for the job.

Hargens will continue to earn her $276,000 salary for the 2016-17 year and she will walk away with about $200,000 in deferred annuity, sick and vacation days and health care benefits.

According to her new contract, Hargens will continue to "cooperate with the board in developing and implementing a transition plan that will assist the person who is appointed by the board to serve in the position of interim superintendent or superintendent beginning July 2, to be fully prepared on that date to assume the duties of such position."

