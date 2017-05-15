Louisville man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter turns self in at court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter has turned himself in.

Jerrel Holloway, age 26, is accused of killing 2-year-old Tamia Taylor.

Investigators say Taylor was hurt at the Shawnee Gardens Apartments near S. 42nd Street in February of last year. She died 10 days later.

Officials say Holloway turned himself in Monday morning in court. He's currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

