Man accused of killing a Louisville toddler turns self in at court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say the man accused of killing a Louisville toddler has turned himself in.

Jerrel Holloway, age 26, is accused of killing 2-year-old Tamia Taylor

Investigators say Taylor was hurt at the Shawnee Gardens Apartments near S. 42nd Street in February of last year. She died 10 days later.

Officials say Holloway turned himself in this morning in court.

He's currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

