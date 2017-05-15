Man accused of killing a Louisville toddler turns self in at cou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man accused of killing a Louisville toddler turns self in at court

Jerrel Holloway (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Jerrel Holloway (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say the man accused of killing a Louisville toddler has turned himself in. 

Jerrel Holloway, age 26, is accused of killing 2-year-old Tamia Taylor 

Investigators say Taylor was hurt at the Shawnee Gardens Apartments near S. 42nd Street in February of last year. She died 10 days later. 

Officials say Holloway turned himself in this morning in court. 

He's currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. 

