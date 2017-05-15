South Carolina man wrongfully accused of stealing horses hoping to create equine sanctuary

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A South Carolina man who was arrested and later cleared of stealing horses has leased 4,000 acres of Kentucky land in the hopes of turning it into a horse sanctuary.

Curtis Bostic was arrested in December after he was accused of trying to steal horses in Breathitt County, Kentucky. That's about 80 miles southeast of Lexington.

The charges were later dropped.

Now Bostic has leased 4,000 acres of the land where he was arrested. He says he wants to help find homes for the wild horses that live there.

Free-roaming horses have been a familiar sight in the Kentucky mountains for decades as owners often let them loose to graze the countryside. But following the Great Recession and the thousands of jobs lost because of the region's disappearing coal industry, more horses have been set loose and never retrieved.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.