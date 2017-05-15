Family of cats left outside Kentucky Humane Society improving - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family of cats left outside Kentucky Humane Society improving

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eleven cats and kittens left in boxes outside the Kentucky Humane Society are improving.

According to the society's blog, a staff member found the containers taped shut in front of a locked door at the main facility at 241 Steedly Drive last Monday. 

We're told someone tried to poke holes in the container, but the holes didn't go all the way through the lid.

So the cats had no air flow and the containers trapped heat inside.

The male adult named Prince and three older kittens have all been given a clean bill of health by vets. All will be available for adoption this week.

The female cat -- Queenie -- and the six younger kittens, believed to be around one month old are in foster care where they will remain until they are old enough to be weaned.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

