JCPS: 142 employees notified of end-of-year layoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin confirmed that 26 of the employees are tenured teachers, 14 are non-tenured teachers on limited contracts and 102 are classified employees.

According to contractual agreements, the district had until Monday (May 15) to let teachers and other employees know their job status for the upcoming year.

Martin noted that the layoff and overstaffing notices for teachers were no different this year than other years.

The main reason why teachers are overstaffed is because their positions were funded by grants or other funds that are no longer be available. As soon as the necessary funding is re-secured or found elsewhere, those employees are typically recalled, she said.

In addition, those employees may be able to apply or be placed in other open positions in the district as people resign or retire.

The last day of school for JCPS students is May 24.

