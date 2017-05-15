Metro Corrections sergeant demoted for controversial Facebook po - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections sergeant demoted for controversial Facebook post gets his rank back

Metro Corrections sergeant Derek Hale was demoted in July for sharing this controversial Facebook post. Metro Corrections sergeant Derek Hale was demoted in July for sharing this controversial Facebook post.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Metro Corrections sergeant, who was demoted for sharing a controversial Facebook post, has his rank back.

Derek Hale shared a meme on his personal Facebook page last July that read, "If we really wanted you dead, all we'd have to do is stop patrolling your neighborhoods... and wait."

Corrections Director Mark Bolton suspended and demoted Hale and launched an ethics investigation.

An arbitrator said that while Hale acted inappropriately and violated department regulations, he did not originate the photograph and took responsibility for his actions.

The arbitrator recommended Hale be reinstated to his previous rank of sergeant.

Here is the full arbitrator decision:

