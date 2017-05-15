Cursive writing requirement among new draft academic standards coming to Kentucky schools

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

UPDATE: Bardstown Police have two suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some big changes are coming to K-12 classrooms in Kentucky.

State Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt unveiled the first draft of new academic standards Monday for English, Language Arts and Math. The changes will replace the controversial Common Core standards, adopted by Kentucky in 2010.

“I would say the Common Core standards are over as of the adoption of new standards,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt said the standards for English, Language Arts and Math will change first and include a new requirement that students learn to read and write cursive.

“Of course, all of our major historical documents are written in cursive, so I think that was a big impetus for that,” Pruitt said.

The draft standards also include new requirements for advanced math.

“There's been work done to add standards around calculus, in particular,” Pruitt said.

The changes are coming in light of the new education reform law, Senate Bill 1, which essentially repeals the controversial Common Core standards as the state writes and adopts a new set of standards.

“From our standpoint, I think we start with Math and English, because I think that they've been in the longest and, let's face it, they've also been the ones that have been the most hotly debated," Pruitt said. "So I think it makes sense for us to do those upfront."

Over the next several months and years, there will be public input on the draft standards and reviews by several committees before the state school board approves the final versions.

“What we're going to do is listen to the public and see what needs to be re-written," Pruitt said. "If it calls for a massive re-write, we do it."

The new English, Language Arts, Math, PE and Computer Science standards should be in place by the 2018-19 school year. Social studies, World Language and Library/Media are scheduled to take effect in 2019, followed by Science in 2021-22 and the Arts in 2023.

“We're going to do a set of standards that are really meant to support Kentucky citizens and Kentucky values,” Pruitt said.

By law, the standards must be reviewed every six years.

To see the draft English, Language Arts standards, click here. For Math standards, click here.

