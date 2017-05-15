Arena board chair 'extremely concerned' about lack of new University of Louisville lease

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.More >>
Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.More >>
The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.More >>
East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.More >>
Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.More >>
In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.More >>
Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.More >>
he arena authority has been negotiating a new agreement for months, hoping to lock in terms that would provide more money for annual debt costs. Arena officials view a revised lease as a key part of a broader plan to refinance construction bonds at lower interest rates as early as this summer.More >>
In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.More >>
Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.More >>
A judge plans to rule May 15 whether to allow the man to remain anonymous. She also is considering whether to delay the civil lawsuit while a criminal case proceeds and even dismiss the suit, which attorneys for the former officers accused of abuse say was filed after Kentucky’s one-year statute of limitations expired.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
In unveiling his first spending plan since Louisville ended 2016 with a record number of homicides, Fischer said public safety is his 'top priority.'More >>
A Delaware-based metals company plans a $1.3 billion aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that would employ hundreds of workers and supply the automotive and aerospace industries.More >>
