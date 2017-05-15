POLICE: Louisville mom arrested after 2-year-old found wandering - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville mom arrested after 2-year-old found wandering street

Posted: Updated:
Kenisha Woods (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Kenisha Woods (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman after her 2-year-old was found wandering the street alone.

According to an arrest report, it happened Monday, just before 11:30 a.m., near the corner of W. Oak Street and S. 15th Street.

Police say they were called to that area after someone reported seeing a 2-year-old walking alone in the street. According to the arrest report, police were able to locate the child, who led them to her apartment in the 1500 block of W. Oak Street.

Police say they found the home to be empty, but a witness said she had scene the child's mother walking down Oak Street hours earlier.

Officers allegedly found the child's mother, 26-year-old Kenisha Woods, near the corner of W. Oak Street and S. 17th Street. Police say Woods told them she'd left the 2-year-old with her uncle.

The child was taken to the Home of the Innocents. 

Woods was arrested and charged with abandonment of a minor. She was taken to Louisville Metro Corrections Monday afternoon, but later released.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.