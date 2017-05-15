Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in I-71 crash Sunday mo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in I-71 crash Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on I-71 early Sunday morning.

That man has been identified as 38-year-old George Noble Jr., of the 10000 block of Southern Meadow Drive.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 8th Division officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-71 North, near the Watterson Expressway.

Officials say Noble lost control of his motorcycle for an unknown reason and hit the pavement. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2:30 a.m. Authorities say Noble was not wearing a helmet.

The cause of death was listed as "multiple blunt force trauma."

Police say it's not clear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

