Toyota named official vehicle of Kentucky Speedway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Toyota has driven into a new partnership with the Kentucky Speedway.

Toyota is now the official vehicle of the speedway in Sparta. The announcement was made Monday afternoon at Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Georgetown.

Leaders from the automaker and the speedway were joined by NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip.

