Love it or hate it, fidget spinners are the latest craze in schools

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a toy spinning out of control across the country.

Oldham County Schools and JCPS don't have policies on so-called "fidget spinners," but you'll find them in many schools.

As students at Locust Grove Elementary School listened to a speaker Monday about her career, they were tapping their feet, playing with paper and using fidget spinners.

The tiny toys are the latest craze. They've become very popular at schools in the last few weeks. So much so, in fact, that finding one in a store can be difficult. Many are selling out.

"I get distracted really easy," fifth grader Logan Milburn said. "I can stare off into space. This gives me something to do while I'm listening. 

Locust Grove Principal Andy Moore says he has seen the spinners help with focus.

Milburn estimates 150 to 200 kids have fidget spinners at the school.

"Most everyone has them in our intermediate grades," he said. "It seems to permeate between all age groups: boys, girls, a little bit of everything. We do see our students who struggle with anxiety or ADHD benefiting from those, but at the same time, it has well surpassed that unique population."

Volpe says, "One person in our class got a fidget cube, then a couple people in our class got fidget cubes, then somebody got a fidget spinner, then a whole bunch of people got fidget spinners," fifth grader Gabby Volpe said.

"It's like a chain reaction of people," Moore added.

That chain reaction has become another way for kids to get the wiggles out. The school already uses yoga balls in some classes and large rubber bands around chairs. 

"I think teachers are hoping the craze ends over the summer," Moore said. "They're hoping for a long summer break where we only have a handful of fidget spinners that return from the break."

"If I'm taking a test, I don't usually use it," Milburn said. "But when I'm done, I might give it a little spin."

Moore says fidget spinners work well with instruction but are not necessarily needed 100 times a day.

