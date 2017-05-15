Ball State University cuts down infamous 'chewing gum tree' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ball State University cuts down infamous 'chewing gum tree'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree at Ball State University -- once adorned with used chewing gum -- has been cut down.

Over the weekend, students discovered a stump where the tree once stood.

Ball State says the "Gum Tree" was removed to make way for a new project designed to improve pedestrian and bike access through the area.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.