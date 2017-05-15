Stuart Pepper Middle School wins national archery championship - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Stuart Pepper Middle School wins national archery championship

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky middle school students really hit the mark in a national competition.

Students at Stuart Pepper Middle School in Meade County beat out more than 200 other schools in an archery competition to nab the national championship. They won the title over the weekend at the National Archery in the Schools Program at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center.

The program first aimed to get kids involved in archery.

"It gets lots of kids involved that aren't involved in football, basketball, because it doesn't matter how big or how small you are, anybody can shoot a bow," said one organizer. "It's just how well you can shoot a bow."

"It feels pretty good, especially going into high school, being a national champion in 8th grade," said student Elise Leonhart. "It's great!"

The Stuart Pepper Middle School team showed off their hardware and trophy on Monday. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.