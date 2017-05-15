Stuart Pepper Middle School wins national archery championship

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

UPDATE: Bardstown Police have two suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky middle school students really hit the mark in a national competition.

Students at Stuart Pepper Middle School in Meade County beat out more than 200 other schools in an archery competition to nab the national championship. They won the title over the weekend at the National Archery in the Schools Program at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center.

The program first aimed to get kids involved in archery.

"It gets lots of kids involved that aren't involved in football, basketball, because it doesn't matter how big or how small you are, anybody can shoot a bow," said one organizer. "It's just how well you can shoot a bow."

"It feels pretty good, especially going into high school, being a national champion in 8th grade," said student Elise Leonhart. "It's great!"

The Stuart Pepper Middle School team showed off their hardware and trophy on Monday.

