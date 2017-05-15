Louisville-area home sales are booming - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville-area home sales are booming

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Home sales in the Louisville area are booming. 

It's a sellers' market for homes priced up to the mid-$300,000s. 

The Greater Louisville Association of Realtors reports sales are up nearly 2 percent from this time last year. Fewer homes on the market means the prices are soaring, with the average price up nearly 9 percent.

The association says it's normal for homes in this price range to get multiple offers from buyers.

It says higher-priced homes are still selling at a normal pace.  

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.