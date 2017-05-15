Construction begins to turn several New Albany roads into two-wa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Construction begins to turn several New Albany roads into two-way streets

Posted:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The plan to convert several downtown New Albany roads into two-way streets has been in the works for years.

It met a fair amount of controversy, but the talking is over, and construction crews are getting the green light to start work.

It started on a long stretch of Spring Street on Monday. All together, five downtown streets are being converted:

  • Market Street between First and Vincennes Street
  • Elm Street between State and Vincennes Streets
  • Spring Street between State and Vincennes Streets
  • Pearl Street from Elm to Main Streets
  • Bank Street from Oak to Main Streets

New Albany City Engineer Larry Summers said the federal government is paying 80 percent of the $1.9 million dollar. The city is funding the rest. 

Mayor Jeff Gahan says the changes are needed when you're growing as much as New Albany.

Change often comes with a few bumps in the road. The project manager and New Albany drivers are ready for that.

"It's construction. You have to just go with it, watch the signs, be kind and everything's good," New Albany resident Jennifer Fischer said.

"It's a big project," project manager, Paul Lincks said. "We ask for people's patience while this is going on. New Albany has a lot of exciting things going on right now, and this is one of them."

During construction, traffic will be shifted over to one side of the road. The entire project should be completed toward the end of the summer.

