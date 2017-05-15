Construction begins to turn several New Albany roads into two-way streets

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

UPDATE: Bardstown Police have two suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

UPDATE: Bardstown Police have two suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The plan to convert several downtown New Albany roads into two-way streets has been in the works for years.

It met a fair amount of controversy, but the talking is over, and construction crews are getting the green light to start work.

It started on a long stretch of Spring Street on Monday. All together, five downtown streets are being converted:

Market Street between First and Vincennes Street

Elm Street between State and Vincennes Streets

Spring Street between State and Vincennes Streets

Pearl Street from Elm to Main Streets

Bank Street from Oak to Main Streets

New Albany City Engineer Larry Summers said the federal government is paying 80 percent of the $1.9 million dollar. The city is funding the rest.

Mayor Jeff Gahan says the changes are needed when you're growing as much as New Albany.

Change often comes with a few bumps in the road. The project manager and New Albany drivers are ready for that.

"It's construction. You have to just go with it, watch the signs, be kind and everything's good," New Albany resident Jennifer Fischer said.

"It's a big project," project manager, Paul Lincks said. "We ask for people's patience while this is going on. New Albany has a lot of exciting things going on right now, and this is one of them."

During construction, traffic will be shifted over to one side of the road. The entire project should be completed toward the end of the summer.

Related Stories:

Construction begins Monday on two-way streets in downtown New Albany

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved