Account Manager (5/15/17)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB Media in Louisville is seeking an Account Manager to be responsible for all inside customer service activity on assigned accounts for WBKI, Louisville’s CW Station. Account Managers train “inside” to become “outside” Account Executives. As an A.M., he or she will work with multiple outside Account Executives and represent the station to its customers. Great opportunity for someone who possesses a “good to great” philosophy looking for a career in TV Ad Sales. The successful candidate will be employed by WDRB Media.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Sales experience and college degree preferred. Strong telephone and customer service skills. Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks on tight deadlines Strong written and verbal communication skills. Superior organizational skills required.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Must be computer literate with a working knowledge of Windows and Microsoft Office software including PowerPoint and Excel. Highly organized & motivated.

TO APPLY:

E-mail cover letter and resume to:

Tom Vickery, WBKI Local Sales Manager: tvickery@wbki.tv

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40203

WDRB Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.