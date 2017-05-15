Report: Trump shared secret info about IS with Russians

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 8th Division officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-71 North, near the Watterson Expressway.

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump shared highly classified information with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador to the US in a White House meeting last week, according to The Washington Post.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement Monday Trump discussed a "broad range of subjects" with Russian Forei gn Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

"During President Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov a broad range of subjects were discussed among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism. During that exchange the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations," Tillerson, who was in the meeting, said in a statement provided by White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Dina Powell, White House deputy national security adviser for strategy, who also attended the meeting, said: "This story is false. The President only discussed the common threats that both countries faced," in a statement provided by Spicer.

According to the Post, Trump described details to Lavrov and Kislyak about how ISIS hopes to use laptop computers as bombs on planes.

"I get great intel. I have people brief me on great intel every day," one official with knowledge told the Post described Trump as saying, before the President reportedly relayed specific intelligence.

CNN has yet to confirm the details of The Washington Post report.

The White House has not responded to requests for comment.

H.R. McMaster, Trump's national security adviser who participated in the meeting, told the Post that Trump and the Russian officials discussed "common threats."

"The President and the foreign minister reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation," McMaster told The Washington Post. "At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly."

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.