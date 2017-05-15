Brown-Forman unveils water tower with redesigned Old Forester la - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Brown-Forman unveils water tower with redesigned Old Forester label

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville landmark got a facelift. 

Hundreds of workers were on hand Monday as Brown-Forman unveiled a new look for its iconic water tower, complete with a redesigned Old Forester label.  

The 218-foot-tall, bottle-shaped tower has been a fixture since 1936. But back in October, crews started stripping away 42 layers of paint, installing a new shape and cap.

Brown-Forman also produces signature labels including Woodford Reserve, Jack Daniels and Finlandia Vodka. Old Forester has been around since 1870.

