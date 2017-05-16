Authorities identify man killed in crash in Algonquin neighborhood

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

UPDATE | Bardstown Police have four suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

UPDATE | Bardstown Police have four suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 8th Division officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-71 North, near the Watterson Expressway.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 8th Division officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-71 North, near the Watterson Expressway.

A new option may be in the works for the city of Prospect instead of a proposed affordable housing complex.

A new option may be in the works for the city of Prospect instead of a proposed affordable housing complex.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the Algonquin neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 35-year-old Daron Mills.

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the crash happened at the intersection of South 7th Street and Industry Road, near Algonquin Parkway.

A call about the crash was received around 4:15 a.m.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says a car was traveling west on South 7th Street and hit a utility pole and fire hydrant. Mills was thrown from the vehicle. He later died at University Hospital. His cause of death is listed as, "blunt force trauma to the head."

"I was sleeping and heard a big bang," said Jennifer Pace, who lives nearby. "It sounded like a bomb going off. And then my husband told me, he said, 'Call 911,' because we looked out the window and there was a body in the middle of the street."

Police say another person who was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash ran away. It's not clear if that person was the driver or a passenger.

Authorities say speed was a factor.

"The vehicle appeared to be going at an excessive speed and struck a utility pole, as well as a fire hydrant," said Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. "Unfortunately, the results you see there led to an unfortunate death."

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with any information about the other person in the car who left the scene is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.